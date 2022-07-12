Squid Game Makes Emmys History as First Foreign Language Series to Vie for Best Drama, Racks Up 14 Total Nods

Among the superlatives to come out of Tuesday morning’s Emmy Award nominations, Netflix’s Squid Game is the first foreign language series to make the short list for Outstanding Drama. Emmy Awards 2022: All Major Nominations!

In that highly competitive category, the recently renewed survival thriller will compete against Better Call Saul (the first half of its final season), Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Stranger Things (Season 4, Volume 1), Succession and Yellowjackets.

All told, what is still Netflix’s most watched series ever amassed 14 total nominations, including for director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk, lead actor Lee Jung-jae (who played Seong Gi-hun), supporting actors Park Hae-soo (as Cho Sang-woo) and Oh Yeong-su (as Oh Il-nam), supporting actress Jung Ho-yeon (as Kang Sae-byeok) and guest actress Lee You-mi (as Ji-yeong).

Squid Game’s other nods are in technical categories, including Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (one hour), Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music and Outstanding Stunt Performance (where the tug-of-war episode will compete against Barry‘s “710N,” The Blacklist‘s “Between Sleep and Awake,” Hawkeye‘s “Echoes,” Moon Knight‘s “Gods and Monsters” and Stranger Things‘ “Dear Billy.”