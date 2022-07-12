Emmys 2022: The 20 Biggest Snubs

Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and as always, we’ve got some big feelings.

Sure, we extend our congratulations to all of the shows and stars who heard their names read by J. B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero during the live announcement. (Click here for a full list of nominees.) But what about those who didn’t?

That’s right, friends, we’re talking about snubs — the only list guaranteed to be even more divisive than the actual nominations. And while we don’t mean to detract from those who received well-deserved nods, we’d be remiss if we didn’t take a minute to highlight those we feel were overlooked.

For the record, our list of snubs includes potential nominees from 15 key categories: Outstanding Comedy and Drama Series, Outstanding Actor (and Supporting Actor) and Actress (and Supporting Actress) in a Comedy and Drama Series, Outstanding Limited Series/TV Movie, and Outstanding Actor (and Supporting Actor) and Actress (and Supporting Actress) in a Limited Series/TV Movie.

Though a host for this year’s Emmys has not yet been announced, the live ceremony is set to air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC.

Check out TVLine’s list of this year’s biggest Emmy snubs — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which shows and stars deserved to be recognized by the Academy?