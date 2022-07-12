All American: Homecoming Streaming on Netflix, Not HBO Max as Announced

In a bit of a streaming surprise, The CW’s All American: Homecoming is currently unspooling its freshman year on Netflix, not HBO Max.

The news comes three weeks after the All American spinoff was supposed to begin streaming on HBO Max (a June 22 drop date had been announced), yet it never surfaced.

Three years ago, The CW’s sweet deal with Netflix to have every the full seasons of every series automatically wind up on the streaming giant expired. Since then, the conventional wisdom was that beginning with Batwoman, Nancy Drew and Katy Keene, any series produced by the CBS half of “CW” would get steered toward Paramount+, while the fare coming from the Warner Bros. TV half of “CW” would head to HBO Max.

In practice, though, thus far every series that premiered after the Netflix deal’s expiration has landed on HBO Max.

Until now, with Homecoming‘s sudden detour to Netflix, which is already home to all seasons of All American.

Set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience at Bringston University, All American: Homecoming follows Simone (played by All American‘s Geffri Maya), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to great after some time away from the court, and Damon (Legacies‘ Peyton Alex Smith), an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.

All American: Homecoming Season 2 premiere Monday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c on The CW, where it will lead out of All American Season 5.

