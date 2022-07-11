TV Ratings: Big Brother Leads Sunday, Who Do You Think You Are Returns Low

In the latest TV ratings, the first Sunday outing for CBS’ Big Brother 24 drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, leading the night in the demo. 'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Avenue 5 and 24 Others

Lead-in 60 Minutes meanwhile copped Sunday’s biggest audience: 5.7 million viewers.

Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud opened its latest season with a robust-for-summer 4.6 mil and a 0.6, followed by The Final Straw debut’s 2.9 mil/0.4 and the $100,000 Pyramid season premiere’s 2.9 mil/0.3.

NBC’s resurrection of Who Do You Think You Are? mustered 1.3 mil and a 0.1.

The CW’s Riverdale (240K/0.1, read recap) shed some viewers but was steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.