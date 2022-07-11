Stargirl Wants to Help Bad Guys 'Break Good' in Season 3 Trailer — But Does Starman Have a Problem With That?

Stargirl is poised to learn from Starman “some pretty great tricks” in Season 3 — but does the cosmic staff’s original wielder have a problem with his protege’s mission to help local baddies “break good”?

Premiering Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 8/7c, DC’s Stargirl Season 3 features Joel McHale as a series regular, now that Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman has somewhat improbably resurfaced, alive, in Blue Valley, eager to help Courtney Whitmore (played by Brec Bassinger) realize her potential as the OG JSA leader’s successor-of-sorts.

But in the trailer above (courtesy of the folks at TVPromosDB), which premiered this weekend at FAN EXPO Chicago, Starman rails at onetime sidekick Pat (Luke Wilson) for letting the Crocks (aka “half the villains that killed our friends!”) move in next door to the Dugan-Whitmores. And at another point in the trailer, Starman appears to have a mid-air face-off with Pat’s S.T.R.I.P.E.S. robot.

Also glimpsed in the new footage: Steve Sharpe as the Season 1 foil The Gambler!

Speaking with TVLine at the May Upfronts (watch below), series lead Bassinger offered a provocative reveal about the long-awaited third season’s big hook. “You know what, I’m just gonna say it… Murder mystery!” she shared. “And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is.”

Meanwhile on the casting front, in addition to McHale’s upgrade, prolific voice actor Seth Green will succeed Jim Gaffigan as the voice of the wish-granting genie Thunderbolt, while Tim Gabriel, whose TV credits include guest spots on S.W.A.T. and Better Things, will fill the role of Green Lantern Alan Scott’s son Todd aka Obsidian.

