Queen Sugar Final-Season Castings Include Kaci Walfall, Lamman Rucker

Kaci Walfall will reunite with Naomi co-creator Ava DuVernay by way of a guest-starring role during the farewell run of the prolific producer’s Queen Sugar.

The OWN family drama’s end point was announced back in November, when it was renewed for a seventh and final season. “To everything, there is a season,” series creator DuVernay said at the time in a statement. “And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making Queen Sugar with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television.”

Interestingly, details are not yet available for Walfall’s role nor the character being played by Greenleaf vet Lamman Rucker, another of Season 7’s guest stars. Hmm. Perhaps aged-up versions of current characters, for a series-ending flash-forward? (I’m just spitballing here!)

The press release announcing the start of production on Queen Sugar‘s swan song noted that the returning guest stars include Emmy winner Glynn Turman as Ernest, the Bordelon siblings’ late father; Sharon Lawrence as Lorna, Charley Bordelon’s mother; Greg Vaughan as Nova’s former partner, Calvin; Amirah Vann as family nemesis Parker Campbell; and Brian Michael Smith as Ralph Angel’s high school friend/police officer Toine.

Additionally, Tracie Thoms (9-1-1) will guest-star as Nova’s long-lost high-school love.

Returning recurring cast members, meanwhile, include Reagan Gomez as Nova’s former lover Chantal; Ann Nesby as Sandy, the at-home nurse who catches Prosper Denton’s eye; Tanyell Waivers as Micah’s ex-girlfriend Keke; McKinley Freeman as Nova’s anthropologist beau Dominic; and Vivien Ngô as Ralph Angel’s ex-girlfriend Trinh.

The final season — following through on DuVernay’s commitment to exclusively hire women as directors — welcomes the return of seven directors from previous seasons, including Kat Candler, Stacey Muhammad, showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, DeMane Davis and DuVernay herself. In fact, DuVernay, who directed the series pilot, will direct the final episode.

