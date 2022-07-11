Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey to Play Matt Bomer's Lover in Showtime Limited Series Fellow Travelers

This should get the ton talking: Bridgerton breakout Jonathan Bailey will play Matt Bomer‘s secret lover in Showtime’s period-set limited series Fellow Travelers.

Based on Thomas Mallon’s novel, the eight-episode drama is described as “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington,” per Showtime.

Bailey will play Tim Laughlin, a young Fordham University graduate, earnest about his political and religious convictions and filled with optimism about the post-WWII future. His life is turned upside down when he meets and falls for Bomer’s charismatic and intimacy-avoidant “Hawk” Fuller.

The pair begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, Hawk and Tim cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.

It’s unclear what impact Bailey’s Fellow Travelers role will have on his involvement in the upcoming third season of Bridgerton.

Girls vet Allison Williams co-stars as Lucy Smith, the daughter of a prominent U.S. Senator who has known Hawk since they were teenagers.

Bomer serves as an EP alongside series creator Ron Nyswaner (Homeland), Robbie Rogers (All American) and Daniel Minahan (American Crime Story: Versace). Minahan will direct the first two episodes.

Production is slated to begin later this month in Toronto.