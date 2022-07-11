Harley Quinn Season 3 Trailer: Joker Channels Joker, Harley and Ivy Clash Over Gotham 'Going Green'

Joker channels Joker, Harley and Ivy quarrel over a grand plan, and Batman mocks Nightwing’s “overly serious” voice in the rollicking new trailer for Harley Quinn Season 3 on HBO Max.

In the long-awaited new season of the adult animated comedy series, the mayhem and madness continue as Harley Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) — upon wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour” — return to Gotham as “the new power couple of DC villainy.”

Along with their ragtag crew — King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk, who also voices Joker), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) — “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long-desired plan of terraforming Gotham into an Eden paradise. Though the trailer suggests that Harley might not be 100-percent on-board with her OTL’s plan.

Cuoco this spring sang the long-awaited Season 3’s praises to TVLine, saying that the adult comedy’s next chapter is “great, it’s ridiculous, it gets more and more insane.” And as indicated by the assorted teasers, Harley and Poison Ivy are going strong. “They are living life, loving each other, fighting…,” said Cuoco. “Their relationship is the main focal point of this season, and it’s hilarious and actually really, really sweet.”

Season 3 of Harley Quinn will debut with three episodes Thursday, July 28, followed by one episode weekly through Sept. 15.

The animated offering’s cast also includes Matt Oberg (as Kite Man), Christopher Meloni (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Daly (Two-Face), Diedrich Bader (Batman/Bruce Wayne), James Adomian (Bane), Sanaa Lathan (Selina Kyle), Briana Cuoco (Batgirl/Barbara Gordon) and Harvey Guillen (Nightwing).

