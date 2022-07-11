Documentary Now!: Cate Blanchett Back for 'Season 53' — Harriet Walter, Jonathan Pryce Also Among Cast

Two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett — who previously starred in Documentary Now!‘s Season 3 outing, “Waiting for the Artist” — is ready for an encore, in one of the half-dozen episodes premiering this fall on IFC and AMC+.

Co-created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas, and hosted by Dame Helen Mirren, Documentary Now “lovingly” pays homage to the world of documentaries. The three previously announced episodes from the upcoming “Season 53,” all written by Meyers, are as follows:

* “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport,” starring Blanchett and Harriet Walter (Killing Eve), takes its cue from fashion documentaries 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue as it offers “a fly-on-the-wall portrait of a hair salon owner (Walter) and her staff (Blanchett), in the small coastal village of Bagglyport as they prepare their yearly stylebook.” Armisen co-stars as George the Postman.

* “How They Threw Rocks” stars Welsh actors Trystan Gravelle (A Discovery of Witches), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown) and John Rhys-Davies (Indiana Jones), as well as “legendary Welsh singer Tom Jones,” as it chronicles, When We Were Kings-style, the Welsh sport of Craig Maes aka “Field Rock” and the iconic 1974 bout dubbed “The Melon vs. The Felon.”

* “My Monkey Grifter” draws inspiration from My Octopus Teacher as it follows Benjamin Clay (The Afterparty‘s Jamie Demetriou), a filmmaker who forms a deep, emotional and financially taxing relationship with a monkey who may have ulterior motives. Armisen plays Detective Blakely.

Additional guest stars and the other three documentaries will be announced at a later date.