Busi Lurayi, Star of the Netflix Comedy How to Ruin Christmas, Found Dead

South African actress Busi Lurayi, who starred in the Netflix comedy How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, has died.

Lurayi’s agency Eye Media Artists confirmed her death Monday in a statement from her family, saying, “We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday [July 10, 2022] by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report.”

In How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, Lurayi’s Tumi Sello, “a reluctant bridesmaid to the core,” per the official description, “arrives the day before her sister’s traditional wedding day and manages to upset almost everyone. To get back in her family’s good graces, Tumi looks for the missing best man.”

Lurayi reprised her role for Season 2, which was titled How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral and released in December 2021. In that season, Tumi is “looking forward to a quiet Christmas this time around” but the family rebel and black sheep’s plans “get ruined, and so does Christmas, when a death affecting the Sello and Twala families sees her guilt-tripped into helping with the planning of a Christmas funeral,” per the official synopsis.

It continues: ‘When the funeral planning goes pear-shaped, all judgmental eyes fall on Tumi, and once again, she has to spend the next couple days trying to clear hers and the Sello name by saving a Christmas funeral from absolute disaster.”

Additionally, Netflix announced in June that the show was coming back for Season 3.

“Here we go again. #HowToRuinChristmas: The Baby Shower is currently in production,” the streamer revealed via Instagram.

Lurayi’s additional screen credits include the South African sitcom City Ses’la and its spinoff Ses’Top La, the drama Wild at Heart, and a 2006 episode of ER.

In 2006, she won the Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy for her work in City Ses’la. She also nabbed the award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy in 2011 for the same role.