Friday Ratings: Dynasty Hits a 13-Episode High, SmackDown Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Dynasty this Friday drew 290,000 total viewers — its best audience of 2022, and the third-largest of what shall be its final season — while also ticking up in the demo to post its first 0.1 rating (!) since March 19. What's Cancelled and Renewed for Fall?

The quiet evening’s only other fresh fare was Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown, which dipped to 2 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating — though it nonetheless won the night in the demo.

CBS’ Blue Bloods rerun, meanwhile, copped Friday’s largest audience, with 2.8 million total viewers.

