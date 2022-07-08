Virgin River Season 4 Trailer Brings Plenty of Baby Drama for Mel and Jack

If your jaw is still on the floor after last season’s Virgin River cliffhanger, don’t even bother picking it up.

Netflix on Friday released the official trailer for the romantic drama’s upcoming fourth season (all 12 episodes drop on Wednesday, July 20), confirming that Jack and Mel’s baby situation is about to get a lot more complicated before its sorts itself out.

“Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season 4 with a sense of optimism,” according to the official logline. “For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own.”

As for the other residents of Virgin River, “Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. [And] even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.”

Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan and Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela.

Sue Tenney serves as showrunner of the series, which is based on Robyn Carr’s Virgin River novels.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Virgin River‘s fourth season, then drop a comment with your predictions below.