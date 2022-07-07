Ratings: Big Brother Wins Wednesday, The Challenge Improves on Love Island

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Big Brother opened Season 24 with 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, down 12 and 27 percent from last summer’s premiere but still leading Wednesday on both counts. (Read recap.) Big Brother's Best & Worst Alliances Ever

Leading out of BB, The Challenge: USA debuted to 2.2 mil and a 0.4, up 18 percent in audience from Love Island‘s year-ago season opener on CBS and up 233 percent from The Challenge‘s comparable MTV premiere last summer.

TVLine readers gave The Challenge: USA launch an average grade of “B.”

Over on The CW, Mysteries Decoded opened its new season with 550K/0.0, while Wellington Paranormal (averaging 250K/0.0) shed some viewers without its Flash lead-in.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.