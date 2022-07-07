Kung Fu Season 3: Yvonne Chapman Returning as Zhilan, JB Tadena Upped to Series Regular

She may be dead, but Kung Fu fan favorite Zhilan is sticking around full-time next season. 2022-23 TV Preview

TVLine can exclusively reveal that Yvonne Chapman will be back as a series regular for Season 3, premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c on The CW. As you’ll recall, the reformed baddie sacrificed herself in the Season 2 finale to stop Russell Tan once and for all, helping Nicky and Mia escape in the process.

“It was never even a question for us that we’d be asking the incredible Yvonne Chapman back to the show,” co-showrunner Bob Berens said in a statement. “Zhilan’s dramatic sacrifice in the Season 2 finale creates an exciting new beginning for her character, and we can”t wait for viewers to see what we’ve got planned for her.”

Additionally, JB Tadena, who plays Sebastian, has been promoted to series regular.

“We are so thrilled to have JB Tadena join Season 3 as a series regular,” series creator and co-showrunner Christina M. Kim adds. “He brought so much depth and emotion to the character of Sebastian and was immediately embraced as part of the Kung Fu family, both on and off screen.”

Olivia Liang, who plays Nicky, previously opened up about Zhilan’s death in the finale. “It can’t end there. I would love to see more of [Nicky and Zhilan’s] dynamic in the upcoming season,” she told TVLine. “We’ve introduced magic to the world, so it wouldn’t be the craziest thing if she managed to survive. But I don’t know what [the writers] have planned.”

Are you relieved that Zhilan will be back for Kung Fu Season 3? What do you hope to see next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.