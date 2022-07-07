Better Call Saul: Jimmy Tries on a Colorful Saul Goodman Shirt in Teaser for Final Episodes — Watch

They say you should dress for the job you want — and Better Call Saul‘s Jimmy McGill is doing just that.

AMC has released a new teaser for Saul‘s final six episodes (premiering next Monday, July 11 at 9/8c) that starts out with a survey of key locations throughout the series’ run: Jimmy’s condo, the Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant, Gus Fring’s subterranean meth super lab… all empty. (We also see Jimmy/Saul’s future law office from Breaking Bad, which we’re expecting to see anytime now.)

Finally, we see Jimmy in a lavish walk-in closet surrounded by the colorful shirts and ties that are Saul Goodman’s trademark; he holds up a bright green shirt in front of a mirror as we hear his voice utter the saying: “Let justice be done, though the heavens fall.” You might remember that Jimmy’s brother Chuck said those same words during the hearing in Season 3 when Jimmy challenged Chuck’s mental state to avoid his own disbarment. Is Jimmy having his own crisis of faith?

Better Call Saul‘s final episodes “will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman,” according to the official description. Press PLAY above to watch the new teaser, and then tell us in the comments: What do you want to see in the final episodes?