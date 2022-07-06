The Ms. Pat Show Nabs Early Season 3 Renewal at BET+

The Ms. Pat Show isn’t going anywhere. BET+ has renewed Patricia Williams’ semi-autobiographical sitcom for Season 3.

The early pickup, which was announced as part of BET’s new overall deal with Williams, arrives five weeks ahead of the series’ Season 2 binge release (on Thursday, Aug. 11).

“Since our first viewing of The Ms. Pat Show‘s pilot episode, we knew Ms. Pat was something special,” BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement Wednesday. “We are excited to build our relationship with her and her team to bring our BET+ members more content that is refreshing, raw and real.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Added Williams: “One of the first people to tell me to pursue comedy was my welfare case officer. In that moment, I never could have imagined the success of The Ms. Pat Show or that BET and Paramount Global would give me the chance to tell even more stories.”

Lifting from real-life experiences covered in her 2017 memoir “Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat,” The Ms. Pat Show “tells the story of a former drug dealer and convicted felon-turned-suburban mom,” according to the official logline. “An updated version of the traditional TV comedy format, the series portrays a modern, multi-generational African American family navigating life’s twists and turns against the backdrop of current cultural chaos with an unfiltered realness. Complete with R-rated language and controversial episode topics including non-binary pronouns, abortion, black hair, school shootings, drug addiction, racism and child abuse, The Ms. Pat Show is a rethinking of the American sitcom.”

Season 2, meanwhile, will see the Carson family “moving from a period of adjusting to a white suburban neighborhood into a season of growth in these new surroundings,” per BET+. “Most importantly, Pat will confront her own demons, with plenty of laughs and even a few tears along the way.”

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Ms. Pat Show‘s early renewal. Are you looking forward to Seasons 2 and 3?