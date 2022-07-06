grown-ish Season 5 Trailer Introduces Junior's New Crew, Scars Zoey For Life

This is not a happy hump day for Zoey Johnson. Freeform on Wednesday released the trailer for grown-ish‘s upcoming fifth season, which welcomes Junior (black-ish‘s Marcus Scribner) to Cal U as a full-time student — and a full-time problem for Zoey.

Let’s just cut right to it: The trailer’s 40-second mark finds Zoey walking in on Junior going to pound town with Luca’s younger sister Kiela (Daniella Perkins), and her reaction is pretty spot-on for someone who just witnessed their younger brother doing their ex-boyfriend’s sister against a bathroom sink.

The trailer also introduces us to several new faces: Tara Raani is sophomore Zara, an overachieving Muslim student who is proud and open about being queer; Justine Skye as freshman Annika, an ambitious newbie who chose Cal U because it’s “good for her brand”; and Amelie Zilber as freshman Lauryn, a devout Christian who often overcompensates for her naivety.

We’ll also encounter Ceyair Wright as Zeke, a refreshingly endearing all-American football player; Matthew Sato as sophomore Brandon, whose charm and drive will make for a great political career one day; and Slick Woods as freshman Slick, a filter-less style icon.

As we previously reported, six of the series’ original cast members — Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Jordan Buhat — will not be returning for Season 5. That said, there is a quick shot Raisa, Arlook and Buhat around the trailer’s 1:15 mark, implying that we’ll get at least one visit from them.

Grown-ish returns on Wednesday, July 20. Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the Season 5 trailer, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.