A Capitol Fourth Livestream: Watch PBS' 4th of July Celebration

It wouldn’t be Independence Day without A Capitol Fourth.

PBS’ annual salute to America — which you can stream above — will return to a live format in 2022, with its traditional concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The 90-minute broadcast begins at 8/7c.

Country music star and four-time Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton will serve as host and also perform, succeeding two-time emcee Vanessa Williams. Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammer, Gloria Gaynor, Jake Owen, Keb’ Mo’, Emily Bear, Loren Allred and the National Symphony Orchestra (under the direction of conductor Jack Everly) are scheduled to perform.

In addition, A Capitol Fourth will mark the 65th anniversary of West Side Story. Broadway legend Chita Rivera, who originated the role of Anita, will lead the celebration, while Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo will perform the Leonard Bernstein/Stephen Sondheim classic “Somewhere.”

The annual 4th of July bash will also pay tribute to our nation’s servicemen and women, during which Rachel Platten will sing “Stand by You.” New on Streaming

As far as counter-programming goes, CNN at 7 pm will air The Fourth in America, hosted by Dana Bash, Ana Cabrera, Don Lemon and Sara Sidner. The six-hour special promises music from AJR, Ava Max, Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne, the B-52’s, Def Leppard, the Doobie Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Jason Derulo, Jimmie Allen, Journey, The Lumineers, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pitbull, Santana, Third Eye Blind, T-Pain and Willie Nelson.

NBC at 8 pm will go live with Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. The two-hour broadcast will be hosted by Today‘s Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer and feature performances by 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Joaquina Kalukango, Carly Pearce, Pitbull with Filmore, the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme and Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

CMT, meanwhile, has the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th Concert, headlined by Old Dominion. The hour-long bash begins at 10 pm.