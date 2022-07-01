Time Traveler's Wife Cancelled at HBO

Henry and Clare’s love story has come to a premature end: HBO has cancelled The Time Traveler’s Wife after just one season, TVLine has confirmed.

The series, based Audrey Niffenegger’s novel of the same name, was adapted for television by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who), with David Nutter (Game of Thrones) directing all six episodes in the first season. It starred Theo James (Sanditon) and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) as Henry and Clare, a couple whose relationship is tested by a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel. The June 19 season ender chronicled the pair’s wedding day (read full recap), which means the show had thus far only covered about a third of Niffenegger’s book. Per Moffat, the project was always intended as a multi-season show rather than a limited-series adaptation.

“I had a plan about how many seasons we’d do — not telling you! — and where each one would end and how far you’d take it,” Moffat previously told TVLine. “There is enough juice in the book for more than just one [season]. But at the same time, I would still call it a limited series because it can’t go on forever. It has to stop. We already know a fair bit about how it ends. By Episode 3, you know he’s going to get shot in a forest. You know he’s going to lose his feet at some point. So it’s a story of destiny, I guess. The end is built into the beginning.”

“Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of The Time Traveler’s Wife, it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter,” HBO said in a statement. “We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences.”

