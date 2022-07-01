Dark Winds Sneak Peek: How Will Leaphorn React to Chee's Big 'Secret'?

Episode 4 of AMC’s recently renewed Dark Winds finds Jim Chee having dinner with the Leaphorns. And what’s on the menu — for Joe, at least — is a curious discovery about his and Emma’s guest.

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman and set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (played by Fargo‘s Zahn McClarnon) of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee (Roswell, New Mexico‘s Kiowa Gordon), who has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation.

In the sneak peek above from this Sunday’s episode (airing on AMC at 9/8c and streaming on AMC+), Lieutenant Leaphorn and his wife (played by Deanna Allison) welcome Jim Chee into their home for dinner. And though things star off a bit somber (as Chee sparks a memory of the Leaphorns’ tragically killed son, Joe Jr.), the mood significantly lightens when Emma teases the deputy about his budding romance with Sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) — aka Leaphorn’s second-in-command.

Leaphorn at first writes off Emma’s inquiry as simply would-be matchmaking… but then comes to realize that such a romance is in fact brewing! Press play above to witness his reaction.

Dark Winds as a television series has been a project 35 years in the making, ever since executive producer Robert Redford optioned Hillerman’s book collection more than three decades ago. The first season focuses primarily on the book The Listening Woman, with elements of People of Darkness.

“This once-in-a-lifetime creative team and cast have delivered something truly special with Dark Winds,” AMC Studios entertainment president Dan McDermott said in announcing the Season 2 renewal. “We can’t wait to share the rest of this thrill ride of a first season with the fans and follow Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee into a second season on AMC and AMC+ next year.

