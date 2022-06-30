Ratings: The Flash Is Flat With Finale; MasterChef, TPIR Rerun Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, The Flash‘s Season 8 finale drew 570,000 total viewers and a 0.1 rating, dropping a few eyeballs week-to-week while steady in the demo.

TVLine readers gave the almost-a-series-finale an average grade of “B,” while the season as a whole merited a “C+”; read post mortem.

Closing out The CW’s Wednesday, Wellington Paranormal‘s latest double pump averaged 180K and a 0.0.

Fox’s MasterChef (2.2 mil/0.4) tied CBS’ 9 pm Price Is Right at Night rerun for Wednesday’s demo title, while that TPIRaN delivered the night’s biggest audience: 3.4 million.

And because I didn’t already bother with Tuesday night’s tallies…

* Superman & Lois‘ season finale drew its best audience in five episodes (820K), while Tom Swift (350K) dropped a few eyeballs.

* AGT (5.7 mil/0.6) dipped but Dancing With Myself (2.2 mil/0.3) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.