NBC's Password Revival Is... a Lot — Watch a Very Jimmy Fallon-y Promo

NBC’s Password revival — inspired as it is by Jimmy Fallon’s occasional resurrection of the classic game show on The Tonight Show — is sleek, and slick, and dramatically lit, and loud. In other words, many things the original show wasn’t.

Also, are they really not displaying the password on-screen, for those playing at home…? We need to listen for some hushed voiceover guy?

At least, that’s judging it by the teaser video above, which trots out some of the celebs who will join Fallon each night as partners for the civilian contestants, all as Keke Palmer lords over the proceedings. Press play above and give us your knee-jerk reaction to this update of what was a fun but always well-modulated party game.

Kicking off with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10/9c and Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 9 pm, Fallon and a second celebrity will pair up with contestants over two games each episode. Players from each team, as we all know, will try to guess a secret password using only one-word clues, in a bid to take home “up to” (a measly, Match Game-like) $25,000.

Of note, the premiere episode will feature Fallon and Hamm competing in an episode dedicated to the late Betty White, a frequent player of the game and wife of original Password host Allen Ludden.

The celeb line-up for NBC’s revival also features Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Chelsea Handler, Heidi Klum, Joel McHale, Chrissy Metz, Martin Short, J.B. Smoove and Meghan Trainor, while some of the contestants will be “legacy” players from 1980s versions of Password.