Field of Dreams Series Nixed at Peacock

Mike Schur‘s small-screen Field of Dreams adaptation has struck out at Peacock.

Ordered straight-to series back in August, the series is no longer moving forward at the two-year-old streamer, our sister site Variety reports. Producer Universal Television is said to now be shopping the project elsewhere.

Schur, the creator of Parks and Recreation and The Good Place, was set to write and executive-produce the series, which aimed to “reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved,” per the official description. Other EPs include David Miner, who worked on other Schur series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Master of None, and Lawrence Gordon, who served as a producer on the 1989 Field of Dreams movie.

The movie Field of Dreams, which was adapted from W.P. Kinsella’s novel Shoeless Joe, starred Kevin Costner as Ray Kinsella, a farmer who builds a baseball field on his land after hearing a mysterious voice that urges him to do so.

“Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chief Lisa Katz said last summer as Peacock greenlit Schur’s series. “It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”