Great, American Horror Stories Somehow Made Dolls Even More Terrifying — Watch Season 2 Teaser

In the American Horror Story universe, we don’t call them dollhouses. They’re die-o-ramas, and they absolutely live up to that name.

That’s the gist of the teaser for Season 2 of American Horror Stories, which returns with a new episode on Thursday, July 21. And in true AHS fashion, it’s all set to a chilling mix of The Chordettes’ “Mr. Sandman.”

Each of the rooms gives off a different (but equally terrifying) vibe, possibly serving as clues to what each episode is about. As always, feel free to share any of your theories in a comment below.

A spinoff of FX’s American Horror Story, this anthology series tells a different story in every episode, some of which connect to previous seasons of AHS. The first collection of Stories, which aired in summer 2021, took us back to the infamous Murder House. In addition to meeting new characters like the Rubberwoman, we also reunited with several familiar faces, including Dylan McDermott’s Dr. Ben Harmon.

The series is executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what Season 2 of American Horror Stories has in store, then drop a comment with your hopes and predictions (and maybe some fears) below.