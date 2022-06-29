The Resort: William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti's Vacation Gets Weird in Trailer for Peacock Mystery — Watch

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Cristin Milioti (Made for Love) take a vacation that sends them down a bizarre path in the first trailer for The Resort, arriving next month on Peacock.

The series — which debuts with the first three episodes on Thursday, July 28 — is a “multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time,” per the official synopsis.

Harper and Milioti star as Noah and Emma, a slightly disenchanted married couple who take a trip to a Mexican resort to celebrate their 10th anniversary. But things get weird when Emma stumbles upon an old flip phone in the woods. “This phone belonged to a kid who went missing down here 15 years ago,” Emma explains to Noah, embarking on a quest to find out what really happened to the missing child.

“But what if there aren’t any answers?” Noah asks her. “Well, there have to be. Because otherwise, what is the f—king point?” Emma fires back.

Additional cast includes Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Sam, the owner of the flip phone who was on vacation with his parents and girlfriend back in 2007; Debby Ryan (Insatiable) as Sam’s girlfriend, Hannah; Nina Bloomgarden (Hot Pink) as Violet Thompson, who was vacationing with her father and his girlfriend; Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as Murray Thompson, Violet’s father; Luis Gerardo Méndez (Narcos: Mexico) as Baltasar Frías, the head of security in 2007; Gabriela Cartol (Mexico’s La Camarista Hernán) as Luna, the concierge at Emma and Noah’s resort; and Ben Sinclair (Dave) as Alex, a resort owner.

Press PLAY above for a first look at The Resort, and then tell us in the comments: Will you be checking in?