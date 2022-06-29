The Flash Finale Sneak Peek: Thawne Taunts Barry About Iris' Death — Who Might Be the Team's Next Sacrifice?

Reverse-Flash is alive and kicking… and gloating, frankly, about his and the Negative Forces’ role in Iris West-Allen’s tragic death, in this exclusive sneak peek from The Flash‘s Season 8 finale (airing tonight on The CW).

When last we tuned in, The Flash (played by Grant Gustin) had done a major lap around town before hurling a massive bolt of lightning toward the Negative Forces (played by Christian Magby, Ennis Esmer and Sara Garcia) who had been playing havoc with his life and one true love. But just before the bolt hit, Iris (Candice Patton) was transported from 2049 to the present, landing squarely in its path.

After she slumped to the ground, lifeless and caught by a bereft Barry, Iris disappeared, leaving behind a cloud of negative tachyons that drifted over toward speedster Meena’s beau, Eobard Thawne, and horrifically transformed the Matt Letscher’s “OG” incarnation of the character into Tom Cavanagh’s sinister speedster.

In the sneak peek above, Barry lashes out at the reconstituted and recharged Reverse-Flash, who all too happily taunts his arch enemy about those he has lost to Thawne’s lifelong campaign of treachery. Plus, what sacrifice might Team Flash make next? Press play above to find out!

As Flash showrunner Eric Wallace told TVLine about the finale, “There’s a little bit at the top” in which Cavanagh’s Thawne sheds light on how Iris’ death breathed new life and speed into the recently departed sinister speedster. “And then you’ll hear it in the words of the people who are putting this all together, the masterminds behind everything that’s been happening in Season 8,” Wallace previewed. “You will get an explanation from our ‘Big Bads,’ the Negative Forces themselves, about why they’re doing what they’re doing, and why they did it now, which is pretty awesome.”

