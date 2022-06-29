South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date — Watch Randy Go 'Full Nuclear Karen'

Cartman’s new breast implants are about to become the least of his worries.

Paramount+ has announced that South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 will debut on Wednesday, July 13, continuing the story of the town’s cutthroat (and very literal) streaming industry. When we return for Part 2, “a drought has brought the town of South Park to the brink of disaster,” according to the official logline.

We also have a 30-second teaser for the special, which reveals that Randy — sorry, Karen — has gotten the hairstyle that screams “Can I speak to the manager?” without having to utter a word. (Kate Gosselin, anyone?)

As you may recall, the first Streaming Wars special found Karen and other weed farmers licensing their excess water to the people of Denver in a tongue-in-cheek skewering of the TV streaming business model. Also, Cartman’s mom refused to get breast implants to bag a rich husband, so Cartman… got them… for her? We might have to re-watch that part, to be honest.

This marks South Park‘s fourth special for Paramount+, following Post Covid (2021), Post Covid: The Return of Covid (2021) and The Streaming Wars (2022). Per Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s $900 million deal with ViacomCBS, 10 more specials will be produced exclusively for Paramount+.

South Park returned to Comedy Central earlier this year for its milestone 25th season, airing six new episodes between February and March. The show has already been renewed through Season 30, but a timeline for when those seasons will air has not been announced.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above for your first taste of South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.