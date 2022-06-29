TVLine Items: Winslet's New HBO Gig, Mr. and Mrs. Smith Castings and More

Kate Winslet and HBO are reteaming for another Emmy-bait project.

The actress — who previously headlined Mare of Easttown and Mildred Pierce for the premium cabler — is attached to star in and executive-produce the limited series Trust, which is in development at HBO, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The drama, based on Hernan Diaz’s novel, follows “a wealthy financier who reads a novel based on his life and is upset with how he and his wife are portrayed. He hires a secretary to ghostwrite a memoir in hopes of setting the record straight. She, however, becomes aware that he’s trying to rewrite history, and his wife’s place in it.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), John Turturro (Severance) and Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora) have joined Prime Video’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith series, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, our sister site Variety reports. No details are available about the trio’s roles.

* Chucky has tapped Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) to play Glen/Glenda in Season 2, Pride reports. The gender-nonconforming character first made their appearance in the franchise’s fifth film, Seed of Chucky.

* Power Book IV: Force Season 2 has added Carmela Zumbado (Chicago P.D.), Miriam A. Hyman (The Chi), Manuel Eduardo Ramierz (Queen of the South) and Adrienne Walker as series regulars, per Variety.

* NBA Champion Stephen Curry will host The 2022 ESPYS, airing live Wednesday, July 20 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ABC.

* Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan is taking over as showrunner of the upcoming Paramount+ series Lioness, starring Zoe Saldana, our sister site Variety reports. Sheridan was already the series creator and an executive producer on Lioness; he’ll remain as showrunner and EP on Yellowstone as well.

* Freeform has released a trailer for Good Trouble Season 4B, premiering Thursday, July 7:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?