Hugh Grant to Play Zeus in Netflix's Modern Take on Greek Mythology — Janet McTeer, David Thewlis Also Cast

Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Janet McTeer (Ozark), Cliff Curtis (Fear the Walking Dead) and David Thewlis (The Sandman) are among the many castings for KAOS, Netflix‘s darkly comedic and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology from Charlie Covell, writer of The End of The F***ing World.

“Nothing is sacred in Covell’s bold reinvention of Greek myths (think tracksuits not togas),” reads the synopsis on our sister site Deadline, “except the treachery and arrogance of a bunch of inconstant gods and their cosmic machinations

Per Deadline, Grant will play a “seemingly all-powerful” yet “desperately insecure” Zeus, who comes to fear his King of the Gods status is in jeopardy. Thewlis in turn will play Zeus’ brother Hades; McTeer will play Hera, Queen of the Gods Hera; and Curtis will play Poseidon, God of the Sea.

The Olympic amount of castings announced on Wednesday also include Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven) as Zeus’ rebellious son Dionysus, Rakie Ayola (Alex Rider) and Stanley Townsend (Galavant) in undisclosed roles, Billie Piper (Doctor Who) in a cameo, and Aurora Perrineau (Prodigal Son), Killian Scott (Ripper Street), Misia Butler (Kiss Me First) and Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie) as disparate mortals who are “cosmically connected” to Zeus’ possible downfall.

Have these castings made you curious about Netflix’s KAOS?