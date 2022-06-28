The Real Love Boat: Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell to Host CBS Series

Real-life marrieds Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell have set a course for adventure, as the co-hosts of CBS‘ The Real Love Boat dating series. Fall TV Preview: Guide to Every New Show!

Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c — as a part of a new all-reality block, where it will be hammocked by Survivor and The Amazing Race — The Real Love Boat brings singles together to sail the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. “Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry,” says the synopsis. And, “Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members, including captain and cruise director, will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead.”

After nearly one month (!) at sea, one winning couple will somehow managed to not have murdered each other dock in the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series’ cruise line partner.

“After years of consuming, arguing about and dissecting unscripted television, hosting a reality series where a group of singles look for love while aboard a Princess Cruise ship seemed like a dream come true,” Romijn and O’Connell said in a joint statement. “When we heard it was aboard The Real Love Boat, that dream got an iconic theme song — ‘we promise something for everyone.’”

Romijn of course currently stars in Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, while husband O’Connell is a co-host of CBS’ The Talk.