The Flash's Candice Patton Inks Deal to Continue as Iris in Season 9

The Flash is holding onto its leading lady, now that original cast member Candice Patton has closed a deal to continue on as intrepid journalist Iris West-Allen for Season 9, TVLine has learned.

Patton has been with what is now the longest-running Arrowverse series since its October 2014 launch. But this spring, after leading man Grant Gustin closed his own deal that paved the way for the CW series’ Season 9 renewal, she did indicate on her Instagram account that her own future with the show was in flux.

“Not quite sure. TBD,” she told one inquiring fan during an early-April Instagram AMA. “One day at a time.” Then, on the evening of April 27, Patton shared a short video of her removing her makeup in her trailer, with the caption, “THAT’S A WRAP ON IRIS WEST-ALLEN” — meaning, she was done filming for, at least, the season. A subsequent video showed her closing the door to her trailer, which has her “Iris” name tag on the door.

Patton’s decision to stay leaves her, Gustin and Danielle Panabaker as the series’ remaining OG cast members. Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh, who played Cisco and one Wells or another, announced their exits as series regulars in May 2021, while on April 13 of this year it was reported that Jesse L. Martin was also stepping down as a series regular, as Joe West.

The Flash‘s cast over the years has since added Danielle Nicolet as Cecile, Brandon McKnight as Chester and Kayla Compton as Allegra.

This season The Flash has been averaging 1.04 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 32 and 40 percent from its Season 7 run. Out of the 19 dramas that The CW has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 4 in total audience and ties Superman & Lois for second in the demo (behind All American).

The Season 8 finale is set to air this Wednesday, June 29.

