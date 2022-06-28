Melissa Benoist to Star in HBO Max's The Girls on the Bus, Inspired by Memoir About Hillary Clinton Campaign Trail

Melissa Benoist has now officially set her first series-regular TV role since hanging up her cape last year.

The actress formerly known as Kara Danvers is now confirmed to star in HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television’s upcoming drama The Girls on the Bus, reuniting her with Supergirl executive producer Greg Berlanti. The series is inspired by a chapter in Amy Chozick’s 2018 novel Chasing Hillary, which was based on the author’s time covering Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign as a political reporter.

Benoist will play Sadie McCarthy, “a journalist who romanticizes the original ‘Boys on the Bus’ and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors,” per the official logline. “Despite their differences, these women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.”

The series was developed by Chozick and Julie Plec, both of whom will executive-produce alongside showrunner Rina Mimoun, as well as Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions.

Warner Bros. Television Group has also renewed its overall deal with Benoist and her production company, Three Things Productions. Under the exclusive, multi-year agreement, Benoist and Three Things — including Sahar Kashi, Vice President of Development — “will continue to develop and produce new television dramas, comedies, limited series and more for Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max, as well as external streaming services, cable and the broadcast networks.”

The Girls on the Bus has traveled a winding road to get on the air: It was first ordered by Netflix in 2019, then quietly dropped and picked back up by The CW. HBO Max handed it a straight-to-series order in February of this year.