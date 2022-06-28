Harley Quinn Gets Season 3 Release Date, Teaser for 'Eat, Kill, Bang' Tour

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy celebrate their two-week anniversary as a couple — by kidnapping the Suicide Squad’s [Spoiler]?? — in the first teaser for Season 3 of HBO Max’s adult animated seres, which will finally see the light of day on Thursday, July 28.

Series lead Kaley Cuoco shared the date and teaser (embedded above) via Instagram on Tuesday, saying, “The wait is almost over!!… LFG!“

Season 3 will debut with three episodes on July 28, followed by one episode weekly through Sept. 15.

Cuoco this spring sang the long-awaited Season 3’s praises to TVLine, saying that the adult comedy’s next chapter is “great, it’s ridiculous, it gets more and more insane.” And as indicated by the teaser above, Harley and Poison Ivy are going strong. “They are living life, loving each other, fighting…,” said Cuoco. “Their relationship is the main focal point of this season, and it’s hilarious and actually really, really sweet.”

HBO Max also recently bellied up to to Noonan’s and gave a series order to a Harley Quinn spinoff set at the Gotham dive bar. Tentatively titled, well, Noonan’s, the 10-episode adult-animated DC series will revolve around lovable loser Kite Man (voiced by Harley Quinn vet Matt Oberg) and his new, yet-to-be-cast squeeze Golden Glider as they moonlight as criminals to support their foolish purchase of the seedy watering hole “where everybody knows your name, but not necessarily your secret identity.”

