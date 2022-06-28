TVLine Items: Baz's Australia Series, Making the Cut Return Date and More

Baz Luhrmann is headed back to Australia: An expanded and reimagined version of the director’s 2008 film, which starred Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, will debut on Hulu in the U.S. this winter, our sister site Deadline reports.

The six-part limited series, titled Faraway Downs, will feature footage from the movie, as well as an expanded, serialized version of the story, with a new ending and updated soundtrack.

“I originally set out to take the notion of the sweeping Gone With the Wind style epic and turn it on its head,” Luhrmann said in a statement. “A way of using romance and epic drama to shine a light on the roles of First Nations people and the painful scar in Australian history of the ‘Stolen Generations.’ While Australia the film has its own life, there was another telling of this story; one with different layers, nuances and even alternative plot twists that an episodic format has allowed us to explore. Drawn from the same material, Faraway Downs is a new variation on Australia for audiences to discover.”

* Making the Cut will return for Season 3 on Friday, Aug. 19 on Prime Video, with two episodes dropping each week until the finale on Sept. 9. Pop superstars Chloe x Halle, A-List stylist Jason Bolden, and fashion TikToker and model Wisdom Kaye will appear as guest judges.

* Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) has joined Prime Video’s Fallout video game TV series adaptation, our sister site Variety reports. No details are currently available about his character.

* NBC has greenlit Surviving Earth, an unscripted, eight-episode event series that will use “cutting-edge digital technology” to “recreate critical mass extinctions in Earth’s history and reveal how life survived.” (Because “life finds a way,” we thought…?)

