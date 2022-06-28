All Rise Preview: Mark and Luke's Friendship Is Tested by a Murder Case

A big case will divide All Rise friends Mark and Luke when they find themselves on opposite sides of the courtroom for a murder trial in this Tuesday’s episode (OWN, 8/7c).

Now that Luke has changed career trajectories, that means he has to square off against his former District Attorney’s office colleague, which won’t be an easy situation for either party. “[It’s] the first major case that Luke has against Mark as a just beginning [public defender] in the PD’s office,” showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence notes, adding that there are professional lines that cannot be crossed and complexities that both Mark and Luke have to navigate.

The storyline explores what happens when “they have to not talk about the case, and deal with things [like when] the DA’s office finds out [information], [while also] trying to walk that fine line between their friendship. Then it explodes,” Harris-Lawrence previews.

And the damage caused between the pals as a result of that explosion won’t be quickly repaired by the hour’s end. “That’s an arc that goes for probably four episodes almost, between their friendship and how they get back to one another,” Harris-Lawrence shares.

Plus, judging from the above sneak peek, Luke is also going to have to contend with a difficult client… who wants to fire the lawyer! Elsewhere in Tuesday’s episode, Lola courts Sherri to return to her chambers following last week’s tumultuous falling out, and Emily continues fighting for her single-mom client Charlotte.

