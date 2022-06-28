Electric Dancers MPLUSPLUS Light Up AGT in Latest Audition Round — Watch

You’d be hard-pressed to find any negatives about this next dance group auditioning for America’s Got Talent.

Direct from Japan, MPLUSPLUS‘ mission is to “innovate dance conventions with technology,” and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at the group’s colorful audition from tonight’s episode of AGT (NBC, 8/7c).

According to the group’s official website, MPLUSPLUS is a “crew of creatives who is here to innovate the common sense of entertainment. The etymology of our company name comes from the letter “m” of make — the starting point of all craftsmanship, together with the programming increment symbol ‘++’ which means ‘innovation,’ much like our desire to aim higher from here on out.”

As for the group’s approach to dance, the site reads: “Approaching sound at speed humans cannot react. Visual expressions which augment the human body. During time, various types of dance and techniques have emerged, but it can evolve even more with state of the art technology. M++ Dancers are the one and only technology dance crew that blends in-house developed technology with dance.”

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the members of MPLUSPLUS make their AGT debut, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Do they have a shot?