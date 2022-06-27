The Old Man Renewed for Season 2

We’ll get to see The Old Man get even older: FX has renewed the spy thriller starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow for a second season, the network announced on Monday.

Bridges stars as former CIA asset Dan Chase, who goes on the run after a decades-old case gets reopened. John Lithgow costars as FBI official Harold Harper, who has a past with Chase. Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat lead the supporting cast.

The Old Man premiered earlier this month on FX, with episodes airing the next day on Hulu. (TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A-“; read our full recap here.) FX is touting the premiere as the year’s most-watched scripted cable series debut, and also the most-watched FX series premiere on Hulu in its opening weekend. The seven-episode freshman season is set to wrap up on Thursday, July 21.

“Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Warren Littlefield have done a fantastic job with The Old Man, which delivers on the powerful intrigue and breathtaking action of Thomas Perry’s book,” FX entertainment president Eric Schrier said in a statement. “The stellar cast led by Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat is really connecting with audiences and we are excited to get to work on Season 2 with our colleagues at 20th Television and this fantastic team.”

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Excited to watch The Old Man‘s adventures continue? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.