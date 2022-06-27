Surface Trailer: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Has to Piece Her Memories Back Together in Apple TV+'s Mind-Bending Thriller

In the new Apple TV+ thriller Surface, a woman is recovering after she fell off a boat… or was she pushed?

In a new trailer for the upcoming series — which you can watch above — Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki, The Morning Show) stars as Sophie, who is left with severe memory loss after tumbling into the ocean. Everyone tells her she tried to take her own life by jumping, and her husband (The Haunting of Hill House‘s Oliver Jackson-Cohen) just wants them to have a fresh start. “But if my life was so perfect,” Sophie asks, “why did I try to end it?”

She frantically digs around for answers, and her Coast Guard rescuer tells her she gave them a different name than the one on her ID. (Hmmm.) Plus, a mystery man played by Stephan James (Homecoming) warns her she can’t trust her husband — and we learn that Sophie and this mystery man had a past together, too. “I’m just putting the pieces together,” she calmly tells her hubby.

The supporting cast also includes Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Blindspot) and François Arnaud (Midnight, Texas). Veronica West (High Fidelity) serves as creator and executive producer.

Surface premieres Friday, July 29 on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes. Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be watching?