In the latest TV ratings, the sixth and what would be deciding game of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night averaged 4.4 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating for ABC, marking overnight highs for the championship series.

THE CW | Riverdale (310K/0.1) was up 27 percent and a tenth, reporting a Sunday high in audience/its largest crowd since Nov. 23 of the year 2021.

FOX | Duncanville (520K/0.1) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.