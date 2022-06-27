Nick Zano, Teen Wolf's Shelley Hennig to Lead Netflix Action-Comedy Series Obliterated From Cobra Kai Creators

A onetime Legend of Tomorrow and a former teen wolf are teaming up to save Las Vegas… if they can sober up first.

Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig are set as co-leads in the Netflix action-comedy Obliterated, our sister site Deadline reports.

From Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, the eight-episode series follows a Special Forces team that’s riding high after saving Las Vegas from a fatal threat. That’s where the real fun starts: “After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that a bomb they deactivated was a fake,” reads the official logline. “The now-intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb and save the world.”

Zano will play Chad McKnight, the notorious bad boy leader of an elite SEAL team. Per his character’s description, “the night from hell in Vegas will test his commitment to both keeping the good times going and saving the world while he’s at it.”

Hennig will play CIA Agent Ava Winters, a by-the-book elite Special Forces team leader. “But the book gets thrown out the window when she and the team have to go back to work while impaired,” according to Ava’s description.

Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald will write Obliterated, executive-producing alongside Counterbalance Entertainment’s Dina Hillier.

Zano is coming off a six-season run as Nate Heywood on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow, which was canceled in April. Hennig is best known for playing Malia Tate on MTV’s Teen Wolf (2014–2017), a role she will reprise later this year in Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie.