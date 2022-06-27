TVLine Items: Carol Burnett Visits Saul, Mom Vet to Gemstones and More

A comedy legend is coming to Better Call Saul: Six-time Emmy Award winner Carol Burnett will appear as a guest star in the AMC drama’s sixth and final season, portraying a character named “Marion.”

Said Burnett: “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show.”

As previously reported, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their Breaking Bad roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, during the show’s swan song. The series returns for its final six episodes beginning Monday, July 11 at 9/8c.

* Kristen Johnston (Mom) has joined The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 in the recurring role of May-May Montgomery, who has a history with the Gemstone family, our sister site Variety reports.

* Ukraine: Answering the Call, a special aimed at educating, raising funds and spreading awareness about the war in Ukraine, will air Sunday, July 3 at 7/6c on NBC. It will include a message from President Volodymyr Zelensky and appearances by José Andrés, Jon Batiste, Kristen Bell, Brandi Carlile, Brian Cox, Jeff Daniels, Vera Farmiga, Lena Headey, Alicia Keys, Simu Liu, Julianne Moore, Brad Paisley and Rosie Perez, as well as a special rendition of “What the World Needs Now Is Love” from Broadway luminaries.

* Alessandro Nivola (Doll & Em) has joined Andre Holland in the Apple TV+ limited series The Big Cigar, playing Bert Schneider, the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider who helped his best friend, Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton (Holland), escape to Cuba, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island, the third chapter in the horror anthology limited series, will debut with a two-hour episode on Saturday, July 30 at 7 pm on Nickelodeon. Watch a teaser here.

