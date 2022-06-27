BET Awards 2022: Full List of Winners

The 2022 BET Awards were held on Sunday night, recognizing the best in music, film, TV and sports.
Empire alum Taraji P. Henson (pictured above) presided over this year’s awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Ahead of the ceremony, rapper/singer Doja Cat had notched the highest number of nominations (with six), followed closely by rapper Drake and R&B singer Ari Lennox, who each earned four nods. (Unfortunately, all three musicians went home empty-handed.)
Longtime rapper and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored with this year’s BET Lifetime Achievement Award, introduced by a speech from surprise guest Kanye West. Other performers at the ceremony included Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Latto, Chlöe and Chance the Rapper.
Read on for a list of this year’s nominees; winners are denoted in red.
Best Actor
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Jabari Banks, Bel-Air
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Adrian Holmes, Bel-Air
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Will Smith, King Richard — WINNER
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker, Respect/Godfather of Harlem
Best Actress
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Coco Jones, Bel-Air
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Issa Rae, Insecure
Zendaya, Euphoria/Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER
Best Movie
Candyman
The Harder They Fall
King Richard — WINNER
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar, Bel-Air
Miles Brown, black-ish
Marsai Martin, black-ish — WINNER
Storm Reid, Euphoria
Saniyya Sidney, King Richard
Demi Singleton, King Richard
Album of the Year
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “An Evening with Silk Sonic” — WINNER
H.E.R. – “Back of My Mind”
Tyler, the Creator – “Call Me If You Get Lost”
Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”
Kanye West – “Donda”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”
Doja Cat – “Planet Her”
Video of the Year
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”
Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ari Lennox – “Pressure”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window” — WINNER
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak — WINNER
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Lil Baby
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd — WINNER
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) — WINNER
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence” — WINNER
DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – “Every Chance I Get”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto — WINNER
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Marvin Sapp – “All In Your Hands”
Kanye West – “Come to Life”
Kelly Price – “Grace”
Fred Hammond – “Hallelujah”
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”
Election Worship & Maverick City Music – “Jireh”
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – “We Win” — WINNER
BET Her
Alicia Keys – “Best of Me (Originals)”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous” — WINNER
Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
Ari Lennox – “Pressure”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Roster”
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – “Unloyal”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria) — WINNER
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka — WINNER
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry — WINNER