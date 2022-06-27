BET Awards 2022: Full List of Winners

The 2022 BET Awards were held on Sunday night, recognizing the best in music, film, TV and sports.

Empire alum Taraji P. Henson (pictured above) presided over this year’s awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Ahead of the ceremony, rapper/singer Doja Cat had notched the highest number of nominations (with six), followed closely by rapper Drake and R&B singer Ari Lennox, who each earned four nods. (Unfortunately, all three musicians went home empty-handed.)

Longtime rapper and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored with this year’s BET Lifetime Achievement Award, introduced by a speech from surprise guest Kanye West. Other performers at the ceremony included Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Latto, Chlöe and Chance the Rapper.

Read on for a list of this year’s nominees; winners are denoted in red.

Best Actor

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Jabari Banks, Bel-Air

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Adrian Holmes, Bel-Air

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Will Smith, King Richard — WINNER

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker, Respect/Godfather of Harlem

Best Actress

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Coco Jones, Bel-Air

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Issa Rae, Insecure

Zendaya, Euphoria/Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER

Best Movie

Candyman

The Harder They Fall

King Richard — WINNER

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar, Bel-Air

Miles Brown, black-ish

Marsai Martin, black-ish — WINNER

Storm Reid, Euphoria

Saniyya Sidney, King Richard

Demi Singleton, King Richard

Album of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “An Evening with Silk Sonic” — WINNER

H.E.R. – “Back of My Mind”

Tyler, the Creator – “Call Me If You Get Lost”

Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”

Kanye West – “Donda”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”

Doja Cat – “Planet Her”

Video of the Year

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window” — WINNER

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak — WINNER

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Lil Baby

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd — WINNER

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) — WINNER

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence” — WINNER

DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – “Every Chance I Get”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto — WINNER

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Marvin Sapp – “All In Your Hands”

Kanye West – “Come to Life”

Kelly Price – “Grace”

Fred Hammond – “Hallelujah”

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”

Election Worship & Maverick City Music – “Jireh”

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – “We Win” — WINNER

BET Her

Alicia Keys – “Best of Me (Originals)”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous” — WINNER

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Roster”

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – “Unloyal”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria) — WINNER

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka — WINNER

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry — WINNER