Christi Paul Exiting Weekend Anchor Desk at CNN's New Day

CNN New Day weekend anchor Christi Paul announced on air Sunday that she’s leaving her role and the news network after almost 20 years.

“I am part of the Great Resignation,” said Paul as she revealed the day’s show would be her last. The now-former anchor said the decision was made in January, claiming that her early morning weekend schedule interfered with her role as a wife and mother.

She and her family are moving back to her home state of Ohio where she will be joining another news station, though she remained mum on the details of her new gig. “At some point, my husband and I looked at each other and said, ‘We need to get back home,’” she told her co-host, Boris Sanchez.

“The work we do is important… but at the end of the day, somebody is going to sit in this seat and the show will go on, as it should,” she continued. “But nobody else is going to be my kids’ mom. And nobody else is going to be my husband’s wife or my parents’ children, and I need to be fully, fully present there.”

Watch a clip of Paul’s on-air announcement below.

"I am part of the Great Resignation." Here is @NewDay Weekend co-anchor @Christi_Paul's announcement about giving up the early morning grind and moving home to Ohio pic.twitter.com/gVF2vbOyY5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2022

“Friends, I’m overwhelmed by your goodness!” she tweeted after the show. “Thank you to @amandacarpenter, @brianstelter, @MarkHertling @CedricLeighton and all of you who let me invade your morning space the last nine years, and for the very generous words you’re sending! I genuinely appreciate each one of you!”

Will you miss seeing Paul on CNN? Sound off below.