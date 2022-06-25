Ratings: Daytime Emmys Audience Grows, Stanley Cup Final Tops Friday

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ two-hour presentation of the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards averaged 2.8 million total viewers, up 10 percent in audience from last year’s ceremony yet shy of the tally for 2019’s very virtual telecast (3.1 mil). In the demo, the Daytime Emmys matched last year’s 0.2 rating. Daytime Emmys: Complete Winners List

Review the complete list of winners and Y&R star Mishael Morgan’s historic feat.

Leading into the kudoscast, Come Dance With Me‘s finale (2.3 mil/0.2) drew its second-best audience of the season while flat in the demo.

ABC’s broadcast of the Stanley Cup Final Game 5 (3.4 mil/0.8) dipped a bit from Tuesday’s prelim numbers but still dominated Friday in the demo.

Elsewhere, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) ticked down week-to-week… The CW’s Dynasty (450K/0.1) is up sharply, so I am thinking “preemption in some markets.”

