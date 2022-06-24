Woke Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Hulu is putting Woke to bed, canceling the comedy after two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports.

A live-action/animation hybrid series, Woke followed the exploits of a Black cartoonist named Keef Knight, based on real-life award-winning cartoonist Keith Knight.

Woke starred Lamorne Morris as cartoonist Keef, Blake Anderson as Keef’s roommate Gunther, T. Murph as Keef’s BFF Clovis, Sasheer Zamata journalist Ayana and Aimee Garcia as Laura.

TVLine's Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Woke's cancellation.