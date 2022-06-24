Biden to Address the Overturning of Roe v. Wade — Watch Livestream

President Biden is set to address the Supreme Court’s controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade. He will deliver remarks from the White House at approximately 12:30 pm ET, with all major TV networks expected to break in live.

Friday’s 6-3 decision will end constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. Justice Samuel Alito delivered the opinion of the Court, supported by fellow Justices Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. Dissenting were Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

Former President Barack Obama was among the first to weigh in on the Court’s decision. “Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans,” he said. “For more than a month, we’ve known this day was coming — but that doesn’t make it any less devastating.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also released a statement, writing in part: “Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions. A woman’s fundamental health decisions are her own to make, in consultation with her doctor and her loved ones – not to be dictated by far-right politicians. While Republicans seek to punish and control women, Democrats will keep fighting ferociously to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served under President Trump, released his own statement in favor of the Court’s ruling. “Today, Life Won,” he said. “By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life and I commend the Justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions.”