TV Ratings: MasterChef Junior Finale, Young Sheldon Rerun Lead Thursday

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s MasterChef Junior finale drew 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, ticking up in the demo to match its season high and top all of Thursday. Inside Line: Scoop on Walker Spinoff and More!

CBS’ Young Sheldon rerun meanwhile delivered the night’s largest audience, with 3.4 million total viewers.

Over on The CW, Walker (860K/0.1) was steady with its sophomore finale; TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A,” while Season 2 as a whole netted an “A-.”

ABC’s coverage of the NBA Draft tipoff averaged 1.8 mil and a 0.3.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.