TV Ratings: MasterChef Junior Finale, Young Sheldon Rerun Lead Thursday

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s MasterChef Junior finale drew 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, ticking up in the demo to match its season high and top all of Thursday.
CBS’ Young Sheldon rerun meanwhile delivered the night’s largest audience, with 3.4 million total viewers.
Over on The CW, Walker (860K/0.1) was steady with its sophomore finale; TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A,” while Season 2 as a whole netted an “A-.”
ABC’s coverage of the NBA Draft tipoff averaged 1.8 mil and a 0.3.
