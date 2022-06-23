TVLine Items: SEAL Team Adds Series Regular, Outer Banks Casting and More

SEAL Team is expanding its ranks, adding Raffi Barsoumian (Legends of Tomorrow) as a new series regular for Season 6 of the Paramount+ drama.

The actor will play Omar, “a Senior Chief with 15 years of experience as a SEAL,” our sister site Deadline reports. “The son of Syrian immigrants, Omar has a deep understanding of the Middle East, and calls upon that knowledge to help navigate missions in the region.”

Barsoumian most recently recurred as eccentric/evil genius Bishop on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow. His other TV credits include The Vampire Diaries and The Code.

* Outer Banks has added Fiona Palomo (Mexico’s Control Z) to the Season 3 cast, Netflix announced Thursday. Paolomo will play Sofia, who “identifies as a pogue, but secretly yearns to be a part of the country-club crowd.”

* James Lesure (Las Vegas) has joined The Rookie: Feds in the series-regular role of Carter Hope, a model FBI agent tasked with training rookie agent Simone Clark (Niecy Nash-Betts), Deadline reports.

* Jason Alan Carvell (NCIS: New Orleans) will take over the role of Malcolm X on Godfather of Harlem Season 3, replacing Nigél Thatch, who portrayed the character in the first two seasons, per Deadline.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Season 3 of Trying, premiering Friday, July 22:

* FX has released the official trailer for Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows, premiering Tuesday, July 12 at 10/9c:

