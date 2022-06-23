Ratings: Flash Audience Rises Ahead of Finale, Stanley Cup Final Tops Demo

In the latest TV show ratings, The Flash‘s (eventful!) penultimate Season 8 episode drew 620,000 total viewers — its best tally since April 13, and its third-largest audience of 2022 — and an eighth straight 0.1 demo rating. (Read our post mortem with Tom Cavanagh.) #OneChicago Cast Exits, Ranked

Closing out The CW’s night, Wellington Paranormal returned with a double pump that averaged 180K and a 0.0.

ABC’s coverage of the Stanley Cup Final Game 4 (3.6 mil/0.9) improved on Monday’s prelim numbers, dominating Wednesday in the demo and veritably tying CBS’ TPIR at Night rerun for the biggest audience.

Over on Fox, MasterChef (2.2 mil/0.4) and So You Think You Can Dance (1.5 mil/0.3) both dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.