Netflix's How to Build a Sex Room Is Unlike Anything on HGTV — WATCH

The Property Brothers would never. New on Streaming

Netflix on Thursday dropped a trailer for the new interior design show How to Build a Sex Room, in which “couples looking for more spice in the bedroom hire luxury interior designer Melanie Rose” — aka the Mary Poppins of sex rooms — “to create stylish spaces where they can carry out any fantasy they wish,” according to the official logline. “You’ve seen kitchen renovation [and] you’ve seen bathroom transformations,” the streamer points out, “but you’ve never seen anything quite like this!”

In the above trailer, Rose acknowledges the stigma surrounding sex rooms. “When people hear the words ‘sex room,’ they concentrate on the word ‘sex,’ and that connotes ‘dirty,’ ‘disgusting,'” she says. “But when I design them, they can be beautiful, and they are places where couples can explore their deepest fantasies.”

Along with Rose, the video introduces her seemingly butter-fingered contractor Mike, as well as several Season 1 clients — one of whom thanks Rose for saving her marriage.

All eight episodes drop Friday, July 8. In the meantime, the following first-look photos will have to do. Scroll down to see more of Rose’s work — and her clients at play! — then hit the comments with your immediate reactions. Will you be adding How to Build a Sex Room to your Netflix watchlist?